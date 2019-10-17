Faces of Recovery – Episode 1

Addiction is something that is affecting so many of our families here in the Ohio Valley. We see more and more death notices of young people who have lost their battle.



But there are people who are fighting to take their lives back.

7news reporter Shelby Davis is starting a new series of reports called ”Faces of Recovery.”

Resources are out there. And we want you to know exactly what to do, where to start, and who to call. Our hope is these stories will create a better view for those struggling with addiction, on what life can be like during recovery.

You just can’t walk away from Heroin once you’re addicted. It will tear you down to the floor, and you can’t get up unless you have more. SUMMER STEVENS- RECOVERING ADDICT

Addiction–Thousands of people are affected by this epidemic daily. Causing heartbreak, destruction of families, and even the loss of loved ones.

What we are seeing now in our shelters, with kids in detention and corrections, with homeless people that we invite into our building during our winter freeze, and even people in our recovery houses, the numbers are massive. JOHN MOSES- CEO YOUTH SERVICES SYSTEM

So, we searched the entire valley to find what addiction resources are out there. But we came back with more than that— we found Faces of Recovery.

We’ve had experiences with people who are not originally from our area that have heard of our recovery houses and have requested that we consider receiving them. JOHN MOSES- CEO YOUTH SERVICES SYSTEM

That’s exactly the type of stories you’ll hear in this series. How people found their recovery in a state overrun by addiction—and how West Virginia has stepped up to the plate to provide ordinary people place to recover.

So, I’m proud to say that we’ve had pretty good success in helping people get stabilized in the community, get employment, continue with treatment services, and in many cases too, some of the folks have been able to repair the damage that they have had in relationships with their family. JOHN MOSES- CEO YOUTH SERVICES SYSTEM

Summer is one of them— She’s originally from Florida, and when she came to our state, she was pregnant living on the street selling crack cocaine. But now –thanks to the Mountain State, she believes there is recovery out there.

If I were to reach out to a room full of addicts today, I would tell them that they can recover. I would tell them that they can live again. I would tell them that they would smile again, love again, and they could be a friend, a daughter, a sister, or a brother again, and that it wasn’t the end. That there was hope. That they could reach out and find their dreams. That they could make it. SUMMER STEVENS- RECOVERING ADDICT

There is much more to Summer’s story. She took me through her life. The ups. The downs. The tragedy. And how she found the strength to stop putting Heroin in her arm. You can hear her full story on the next episode of Faces of Recovery.