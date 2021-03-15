FAQ

  • WTRF’s news and programming reaches over 163,000 households representing almost 343,000 people. Our website and mobile counterparts deliver an average of 1 million page views a month.
  • WTRF keeps the Ohio Valley informed and up-to-date with the news and information people need by producing over 47 hours of news content every single week! WTRF has the most trusted weather forecasting for the Ohio Valley. The StormTracker7 weather team is the team that the Ohio Valley turns to for accurate weather information.
  • WTRF is home to the hottest primetime programming- NCIS, Dancing with the Stars, Grey’s Anatomy, Bull, Survivor, Young Sheldon and more!
  • WTRF along with Nexstar Digital can provide “no waste” advertising to your target customer through the use of targeted display advertising, SEM, SEO, Social Media Marketing, Video Pre-roll, OTT and More!
  • What is LOVE? Love stands for the Local Ohio Valley Experience. LOVE is the areas only Social -Entertainment channel that provides shareable, rewatchable, interactive and infinite video content that can feature your business!

