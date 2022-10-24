Feed The Need 2022

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
54°
Triadelphia
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Watch
West Virginia
Ohio
Pennsylvania
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Entertainment
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Border Report Tour
Automotive News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update
Live
Top Stories
Wellsburg brings its Halloween best for town square …
Video
The Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Walking Trail Dedication …
Video
Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene for plane crash; …
Video
West Virginia-shaped puddle found at New River Gorge
Gallery
Your County
Belmont County
Brooke County
Hancock County
Harrison County
Jefferson County
Marshall County
Monroe County
Ohio County
Tyler County
Wetzel County
Sports
Team Of The Week
Band of The Week
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
High School Sports
OVAC Championships
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Black and Gold Today
Top Stories
Tua, Dolphins survive scoreless 2nd half to beat …
Top Stories
Despite playing well enough to win, Browns find ways …
This time Ravens hold on late, 23-20 against Cleveland
The Cardinals flock the Hilltoppers on Homecoming
Video
Morton, Brooks lift Texas Tech over West Virginia …
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Behind the Badge
Golden Apple Awards
Local Events
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
The Daily Pledge Submissions
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Veterans Voices
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Be Our Guest
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
Jobs
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Newsletters
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
About BestReviews
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Press Releases
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Search
Please enter a search term.
Feed The Need 2022
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2022 11:59 pm
Trending Stories
Tree kills teen while at Ohio cross-country meet
Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene for plane crash
WV Motorcycle Club member charged with murder
Food Stamps benefits increase
Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update
The Judds to come to Charleston in 2023
Bellaire Great Stone Viaduct Plaza, Walking Trail
Don't Miss
Adam’s Tuesday Morning Weather
Adam’s Monday Morning Weather
Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines
The Cardinals flock the Hilltoppers on Homecoming
Brooke High Marching Band: CA House Band of the Week