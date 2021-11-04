Feed The Need 2022

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
CMA Awards
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ohio students required to study financial literacy program under new law
US mandates companies with 100+ employees need to be vaccinated or tested by Jan. 4
Hospital workers strike at West Virginia hospital
VIDEO: Police apprehend person on West Virginia Airport airfield
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
No. 11 Oklahoma State expects test vs improved West Virginia
Top Stories
AP source: Browns excuse Beckham for 2nd straight day
Wheeling Central’s Aidan Scott The Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week
Video
Beckham’s time with Browns in doubt after video firestorm
No. 6 Ohio State embraces ‘March Madness’ mentality at Nebraska
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Feed The Need 2022
video
Suspects beat Ohio veterans in ‘completely unprovoked attack’: Ohio Police
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
St. Clairsville City Council swears in new Ward 1 Councilman
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Ohio Civil War farm at auction: peek inside
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
CSX vehicle hits a woman’s car in Moundsville causing damage
Video
30 days, life-changing results: The new treatment available to veterans in the Ohio Valley
Video
Infrastructure bill battle continues in Washington, DC and in West Virginia
Video
Ohio weed ordinances – Martins Ferry Marijuana Ordinance passes by small margin
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Suspects beat Ohio veterans in ‘completely unprovoked attack’: Ohio Police
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
St. Clairsville City Council swears in new Ward 1 Councilman
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Ohio Civil War farm at auction: peek inside
Video
Trending Stories
Ohio students required to study financial literacy program under new law
US mandates companies with 100+ employees need to be vaccinated or tested by Jan. 4
Hospital workers strike at West Virginia hospital
VIDEO: Police apprehend person on West Virginia Airport airfield
Video
Suspects beat Ohio veterans in ‘completely unprovoked attack’: Ohio Police
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News