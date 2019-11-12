WTRF’S Feed The Need contest is back.
This holiday season WTRF wants to help 5 local families have a memorable Thanksgiving by providing a Free Thanksgiving Dinner.
If you know a family in need, enter their information in the boxes above.
Meal provided by Miklas Meat Market
