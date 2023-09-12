BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Hear those sleigh bells jingling, Santa is coming to Follansbee this October for the 21st Annual Christmas in the Park.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the fun begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m. Then, the festivities continue into Sunday, Oct. 15 starting again at 10 a.m. and concluding at 5 p.m.

There will be 80 to 90 booths set up selling a variety of food and homemade crafts.

Everyone in the Ohio Valley community is invited to join.

“We’re in our 21st year, our second year with Trinity and the Nelson Nutcrackers. We just basically have a nice festival. People walk around buy Christmas presents a couple of months early, enjoy some Christmas music and just relax and just stroll through the park.” Bill Secrist | Co-Chairperson

If you’re interested in setting up a booth, there is still time.

All you have to do is contact Secrist at (304) 527-0177.

The festival takes place at Follansbee Municipal Park and all proceeds go to local charities.

For more details, you can visit their Facebook page.