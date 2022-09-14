BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The ribbon is officially cut and the Bluewave Center in Follansbee is now open.

That’s right…the old Follansbee Middle School was repurposed and is flourishing! Right now, Empowered Yoga, Mindset to Wellness, Fresh Twist, SYNA Bluewave, and a 24-hour fitness gym powered by SYNA are there.

Mindset2wellness in Follansbee offers unique counseling services

Each business is unique. For example, SYNA is a coaching-based sports performance facility with no age restrictions. Its owner, Peter Messer, says even though the businesses at the center are separate they all work together.

“We’re trying to give a division one atmosphere to the Ohio Valley between Pittsburgh and Columbus. There’s not really anything here. We are trying to make it so people don’t have to leave the valley. Let’s keep valley athletes, let’s keep valley money, in the valley.”

If you have any questions or want to learn more about the services they offer, you can call 806-626-4912.