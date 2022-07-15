UPDATE: July 15, 2022 – 10:51 p.m.

7News reporter Taylor Long has new information Follansbee on the mass injury incident.

She spoke with Brook County Sheriff’s Sergeant Nile Cline who said this was an ATV and side-by-side accident. Cline said one vehicle was rolled and another crushed.

Four people were transported by helicopter to what officials believe are Pittsburgh-area hospitals.

Cline called this incident a mass casualty, which means there were more patients than resources allowed.

Officials are not releasing any victims’ names at this time.

Helicopters responding included STAT Medevac Life Flight and Health Net.

On the scene of the crash was Brooke County Sheriff’s Department, Follansbee Police, Hoover Heights Fire Department, Brooke County Ambulance, Ambulance Mutual Aid Steubenville Transport Company On scene for the helicopters was the Follansbee Fire Department.

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7News has confirmed that there is a mass injury incident in Follansbee.

This incident is by Eldersville Road just off Allegheny Street on Hooverson Heights in Follansbee.

Three people are on their way to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

According to dispatch, there are four helicopters en route to the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

