FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The proposed plastics recycling plant in Follansbee has been a topic of debate throughout the city.

City council is holding a Special Meeting tonight to hear the public’s concerns and thoughts before they vote officially on the building permit for the Bladder Building.



After several meetings and community information sessions, city council held a special meeting Wednesday evening to hear final thoughts from the public before they officially voted on the building permit.

Some members of the community spoke in support of the unique pyrolysis process where over 25 jobs would be created, while others in opposition spoke to their concerns of emissions and the safety of the people.

Ultimately, the permit WAS approved in a 5 to 1 vote.

”Follansbee is an industrial city. We had the coke plant, we had Koppers, we had steel mills, we have Wheeling-Nippon, and we’re an industrial city. We’re not a resort type of thing. So, we need to rely on what our strength is and that’s being industrious.” Mayor David Velegol – City of Follansbee

The permit was approved for the Bladder Building section of the plant, so Empire Diversified Energy can now begin that construction.

Empire Diversified Energy and Follansbee City Council have agreed to meet regularly and are also in the process of forming a community benefit committee.