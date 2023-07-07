FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The amps and microphones are plugged in for Follansbee’s 29th post-Independence Day festival.

Since Friday afternoon, food and craft tents have been set up in the municipal park, not to mention the entertainment stage.

Among others, the weekend includes an Earth, Wind and Fire tribute Saturday, and closes with a set of eight Motown greats on Sunday.

Organizers say music has always been what sets the Brooke County city’s festival apart.

“The music’s always been oldies music, mostly. That’s what started this and we’re trying to keep up with that. But you got to understand that oldies back then is now oldies in the ’70s and ’80s. So yeah, it’s changed a lot.” Tom Ludewig, Chairman, Follansbee Community Days

You can also head across the street from the park Sunday for the Car and Bike Show at Lyle’s Auto.

It will be in memory of Howdy Verner, the owner and operator of Follansbee’s popular Dari-Owl ice cream stand.