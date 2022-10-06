FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Second Annual First Responders Luncheon took place at Brightwood Center in Follansbee.

Due to covid they weren’t able to have it since 2018.

They wanted to showcase first responders on both sides of the river and say thank you to all state and local law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, military personnel and Stat Medivac.

Organizers were so excited to have the event back and give recognition to those who most deserve it.

“It’s an honor to recognize them. They do so much for our community. We appreciate everything they do for us. So we are here anytime they need us, we’re here for them, and every time they need for us.” Stacy Niven – Senior Director of Admission and Marketing Genesis HealthCare

Everyone in attendance received prizes or gift cards that were donated from sponsors and community members.

Organizers hope to have an even bigger turn out for the event next year!