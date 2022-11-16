BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Follansbee Chamber of Commerce hosted a crowd of business leaders from all over the Ohio Valley for dinner Wednesday night.

The event was a chance for leaders to celebrate a successful year and share information about their projects.

The group named Tri-State Financial services the Business of the Year.

Kara Morgan was named Young Professional of the Year.

Yaggi Tacos was recognized for their community service, and the Valley Hospice was named Non-Profit of the Year.

Jim Demundo was honored with Citizen of the Year, and Dr. Esposito was also honored with a special award.