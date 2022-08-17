FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Follansbee Chamber of Commerce has a new asset at the Fort Steuben Mall.

They now have one of the kiosks in the middle of the mall decked out in chamber information!

Follansbee Chamber President Eric Fithyan says it’s an area where they can highlight their members in a new community.

It also shows other counties that Follansbee is active and has a lot going on.

He says the chamber is one of the fastest growing organizations in the Ohio Valley.

This is a way to really showcase them in a different light and a non-threatening light, so it’s not a sales opportunity, but it’s something with somebody can come at their leisure read about a business take their brochure if needed pass it off to a friend. So you really think the environment of the mall with retail stores right there would really be a good asset. Eric Fithyan, President, Follansbee Chamber of Commerce

If you would like to check out any of the things they have going on you can stop on over at the Kiosk at the Fort Steuben Mall.

They also have Sidewalk Saturday’s coming up this weekend!

It’s a way to showcase the local shops in the area.