FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)

The ribbon has officially been cut at the Bluewave Center in Follansbee.

The old Follansbee Middle School was repurposed and is flourishing!

Currently the building houses Empowered Yoga, Mindset2wellness, Fresh Twist, SYNA Bluewave, and a 24 hour fitness gym powered by SYNA.

Each business is unique.. like SYNA, which is a coaching based sports performance facility with no age restrictions.

Owner of SYNA, Peter Messer says even though the businesses are separate they all work together!

“We’re trying to give a division one atmosphere to the Ohio Valley between Pittsburgh and Columbus there’s not really anything here. We are trying to make everything a one stop shop so people don’t have to leave the valley. Let’s keep Valley athletes, let’s keep Valley money, in the valley.” Peter Messer – Owner SYNA Bluewave

If you have any questions you can call 806-626-4912.