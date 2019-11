NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Fort Frye Cadets traveled to take on Magnolia on Friday night. Tyler Fisher scored from 45 yards for a 7-0 lead for the Cadets. Brady Schilling went to punt return and avoided some tacklers, 60 yards for the score and a 28-0 lead. Fort Frye won 69-8, finishing the season 10-0.