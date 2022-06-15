BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s a special group of people in the Ohio Valley who take care of animals in need, but now is the community’s turn to help them.

In only a few days, 7News is giving you the chance to do that at our Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day of Caring Fur-Ever Friends Day.

Join us for Fur-Ever Friends Day!

The Brooke County Animal Shelter will be there with a few of its adoptable animals.

They take in strays, owner releases and even work with rescues to make sure all these dogs and cats find a home.

Right now they have several mother cats and kittens that will be available for adoption in the coming weeks, so they’re doing to need help to make sure they have enough supplies.

We’re just all animal lovers. It’s hard, but when your favorite dog walks out the door another one that comes in that’s your favorite. It’s nice when you see somebody walk out the door getting a good home. Donna DeJaro, Director, Brooke County Animal Shelter

If you see animals in the video above that you love, don’t wait! Call the Brooke County Animal Shelter at 304-394-0800. Or you can stop by Tuesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

If you’d like to donate to help the shelter, they say they especially need towels, blankets, cat litter and litter trays.

You can drop off donations during Fur-Ever Friends Day this Friday, June 17th from 10:00 a.m. until about 5:00 p.m. at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park in Wheeling.

Local shelters that you see on WTRF’s Pet of the Week segment will also be there with dogs and cats that are available for adoption.