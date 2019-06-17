Digital Exclusive: Kathy’s House contributes to Founder’s Day of Caring Weekend

Kathy’s House contributes to Founder’s Day of Caring Weekend.

In 2017, Jane Rickman helped create Kathy’s House Foundation in memory of her late sister who was remembered for her selfless generosity.

Fast forward to 2019, Jane continues her sister’s legacy with Kathy’s Bag Project that has contributed to multiple local causes.

After hearing word of Founders Day of Caring teaming up with Foster Hope Ohio Valley, she knew she had to step in and help.

Jane and Kathy’s Bag Project packed an abundance of bags with items ranging from toiletry items to clothing for Foster Hope Ohio Valley.

Thanks to the generosity from Kathy’s House Foundation and everyone in the community, Founder’s Day of Caring Weekend continues to be a success.