WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a busy time of year for our area animal shelters.

Many have multiple litters of kittens and an abundance of dogs all looking for a new home full of love.

At the Wetzel County Animal Shelter, they said even adoptions have dropped off, so space is quickly filling up. S

That’s why they are very eager to join us in just over a week for WTRF’s Fur-Ever Friends Day pet adoption event.

Join us for Fur-Ever Friends Day!

Not only does the shelter help the animals in Wetzel County, but they also try to help other counties out as well if space allows.

We do take in strays, any strays, we don’t turn any away. We try to help out with owner surrenders and that’s a lot of what’s going on right now. Shelters are flooded with owner surrenders. Pam Ferrell, Director, Wetzel County Animal Shelter

If you see any animals you love on their website or in the video above, don’t wait! Call the Wetzel County Animal Shelter at (304) 455-5348.

They don’t do same-day adoptions, because it takes time to make sure a pet is the perfect fit for a family. However, they do encourage people to visit and meet the animals they have available so they can help you find your next best friend.

You can also help them out on Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day of Caring on June 17th. WTRF is hosting a Fur-Ever Friends Day at Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park in Wheeling from 10:00 a.m. until about 5:30 p.m.

We will be collecting donations for the animal shelters you see on Pet of the Week on 7News each week and there will be dogs and cats there that you can adopt.

Some of the items needed in Wetzel County include: