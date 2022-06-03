WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you looking for a new furry friend? Do you want to help animals in need right here in the Ohio Valley?

Then join 7News for Fur-Ever Friends Day on June 17th.

As part of our Founder’s Day of Caring, WTRF will be hosting a pet adoption day and donation drive.

Thanks to our friends at Softite for sponsoring this event.

Cats and dogs that are up for adoption from the local shelters we partner with for “Pet of the Week” will be at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park in Wheeling from 10:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

If you aren’t ready to adopt a pet, you can still help!

Volunteers will be at the dog park, and outside our studios on 16th street collecting items that are needed by animal shelters. All the donations will then be divided between all the shelters who participate.

Items needed include:

Dog and puppy food

Cat and kitten food

Canned cat food

Cat clumping litter

Blankets

Towels

Puppy pads

Cleaning supplies

Bleach

Laundry detergent

Dog and cat beds

Dog and cat treats

Leashes adn collars

7News will continue to update this list as we get requests from the shelters that are partnering with us.

Stay with us for updates on Fur-Ever Friends Day and mark your calendars for June 17th!