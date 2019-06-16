Skip to content
Kids donating their own money
Founder's Day of Caring
Posted:
Jun 16, 2019 / 09:18 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Jun 16, 2019 / 09:18 PM UTC
Kids donating their own money at Elm Grove Riesbeck’s for Foster Hope Ohio Valley
Founder's Day of Caring Photo Gallery
Kids donating their own money
Backpack donations!
Totes full for kids in need
Donations being made at Elm Grove Riesbeck’s
Amanda from Foster Hope Ohio Valley
The Ohio Valley wondering how they can help
Backpacks, Backpacks, Backpacks
Digital Exclusive: Homemade quilts donated to Foster Hope Ohio Valley
Digital Exclusive: Vagabond Kitchen owner Matt Welsch contributes to Founders Day of Caring Weekend
Cute stuffed animals being donated at Riesbeck’s
Founder's Day of Caring
Help donate backpacks for foster kids
Help provide comfort to foster children in the Ohio Valley
Digital Exclusive: Promotions Manager Nick Richter
Digital Exclusive: Founders Day Weekend, where to find the WTRF team
Foster Hope Ohio Valley is helping area foster children, and you can too
More Founder's Day
