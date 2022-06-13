HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – There are only a few days left until WTRF’s Fur-Ever Friends Day pet adoption and donation event.

Join us for Fur-Ever Friends Day!

You may wonder, why help these animals? Well, we’re also helping the people who take care of them, like the Harrison County Dog Pound.

The Dog Warden says it’s a 24/7 job to serve the dogs of the county. They handle strays, issue dog licenses, adoptions and more.

At the dog pound they’re always thankful for community support, which helps care for each dog until it finds a home.

It’s the same thing every day, but it’s not the same thing every day cause it’s a different dog that needs a home. We’re picking up different dogs. Sometimes we have repeat offenders that are constantly out running, most of the time it’s a dog we’ve never met. Cindi Yañez, Harrison County Dog Pound

Right now at the Harrison County Dog Pound they have a few young dogs available for adoption, including Spike who you may recognize from WTRF’s Pet of the Week.

If you’re interested in giving them a home, don’t wait! Call the dog pound at (740) 942-4080.

If you are ready to welcome a furry friend into your home, or just want to help area shelters in need, don’t forget to join us this Friday! It’s Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day Fur-Ever Friends Day!

Shelters that you see each week on WTRF’s Pet of the Week segment are bringing dogs and cats available for adoption to the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park in Wheeling. We’ll also be collecting donations of items for local shelters from 10:00 a.m. until about 5:30 p.m.

In Harrison County, they say they always need bleach, paper towels and Fabuloso cleaner.