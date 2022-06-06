MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re a follower of our news here at WTRF you know we love living local and we love our communities. So, once again we’re trying to make a big difference in the Ohio Valley, but we need your help!

It’s almost time for our Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day of Caring.

This year, we’ve got something planned that we think you are going to love.

Somebody has to speak for the animals. Myself and every one of my staff is here because we are animal lovers. Somebody has to be here to care for them, to make sure they have what they need and they have a voice. Abby Bateman, Director, Marshall County Animal Shelter

In the Ohio Valley, it’s the shelters and rescues that tirelessly advocate for our animals.

We’re here 365 days because there’s always animals that need taken care of. There is no holiday. Sometimes we’re closed to the public, but we’re here to take care of the animals. Abby Bateman, Director, Marshall County Animal Shelter

That’s why at 7News, we want to help these volunteers.

So, save the date for Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day of Caring on June 17th.

Join us for Fur-Ever Friends Day!

Nexstar is the largest local television company in the United States and that means we have a lot of commitments. Obviously we are committed to high-quality journalism, but all Nexstar stations are also committed to being a positive impact in the community and that’s why founder’s Day was started several years ago. It’s a day to make a big impact on your local community. Katie Richardson, WTRF Creative Services Director, Founder’s Day of Caring Committee Chair

This year, we’re committed to helping our four-legged friends and the volunteers who care for them.

Here at WTRF we want to have fun with this and so each year we have participated in Founder’s Day we have picked a cause that we really enjoy and this year…animals! We love animals here at WTRF. Katie Richardson, WTRF Creative Services Director, Founder’s Day of Caring Committee Chair

On Fur-Ever Friends Day, animals available for adoption will be at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park in Wheeling from 10:00 a.m. until about 5:30 p.m. so you can meet the next member of your family.

We’ll also be collecting donations for all the shelters you see each week as part of our “Pet of the Week” segment, like the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

The shelter finds homes for the unwanted animals in Marshall County and houses strays until they can be reunited with their owners. Each day they get new cats and dogs, especially now because it’s kitten season. The director says not only do they welcome donations, they also need volunteers.

There’s always stuff that needs to be done. Even if you’re not able to do any physical work, to spend time in the cat room with the cats and help socialize them. Abby Bateman, Director, Marshall County Animal Shelter

The Marshall County Animal Shelter is just as excited as 7News to help find each animal it’s fur-ever home.

When we do get an adoption, we get a gotcha day picture and we sent it to a group message amongst all of our employees because we all get super excited when they do find that right home. Abby Bateman, Director, Marshall County Animal Shelter

The Marshall County Animal Shelter said if you saw a dog or cat you loved in the video above, don’t wait until June 17th, give them a call! Their number is (304)-845-9770.

If you are coming to the adoption day, they suggest filling out an application beforehand so it can be approved in advance. An approved application is good for any animal at the shelter.

Find more information about the shelter, adoption applications, or even a wish-list to donate at mcwvanimalshelter.com.

Don’t forget to join us on June 17th for Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day of Caring! Fur-Ever Friends Day will be at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park in Wheeling from 10:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. You can adopt a new furry friend or donate to help shelters in need.

Stay tuned for more information on participating shelters!