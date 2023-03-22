Four Chord Music Festival is back for year 9 and just announced it’s 2023 lineup.

Four Chord Music Festival will be hosted at Wild Things Park on Saturday August 12 and Sunday August 13.

The lineup features headliners: Yellowcard performing Ocean Avenue and The Gaslight Anthem

Other acts include: Taking Back Sunday, Waterparks, The Maine, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Sincere Engineer, American Football and more

Tickets for Four Chord Music Festival are on sale now and early bird prices start at $80 for single day tickets and $175 for VIP. Early bird two day tickets are $140 for two days and $290 VIP.

Regular sale prices start at $94 for single day tickets, $195 for VIP single day tickets. Two day tickets begin at $160 and $350 for VIP.

VIP will include access to the VIP lounge all day, which includes couches, private bar, air conditioning and more. Also includes is elevated viewing area of seats, early access to the festival, exclusive festival t-shirt, a VIP parking pass, a poster, and a commemorative ticket.

Those with VIP tickets will also get a special acoustic performance by Magnolina Park on August 12 and Punchline on August 13

There are also parking passes that start at $25 and $35 for VIP.

You can purchase tickets for the event here.