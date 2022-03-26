(WTRF) — Some lawmakers have proposed that the federal government offer stimulus payments or rebate checks to help drivers out at the gas pump, says CBS.

According to CBS, Americans are facing rising costs across the board, including a possible $2,000 increase in goods plus and extra $1,000 at the grocery store. CBS notes this is the “steepest rise in inflation since 1982.”

Three different plans are on the table.

Three Democrats have proposed a bill called the Gas Rebate Act. In this plan, for example, families with two children could be paid as much as $300 per month if the national gas price exceeds $4 per gallon. The Congressmen proposing this plan are Reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois.

Another plan proposes rebates of up to $360 for families based on taxing oil and gas companies. Democrats Rep. Ro Khanna, from California and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse from Rhode Island pitched this plan.

Finally, Rep. Peter DeFazio, D.-Oregon proposes a rebate based on oil company profits, but the amount paid to consumers has not yet been determined for this plan.

Some states are proposing their own plans, with California leading the way.

California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed to send direct $400 payments to residents for each vehicle they own, with a limit of two vehicles, According to CBS, if California lawmakers pass this proposal, vehicle owners could get their payments starting in July.

AAA says California is among the states with the highest gas prices in the US with a state average of $5.87 per gallon on Wednesday.

The national gas price average was $4.24 a gallon on March 22, says AAA.