GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF)– A newly designed website and logo has been announced for the city of Glen Dale at a special press conference prior to the council meeting on March 13th.

City officials stated that the new website features streamlined navigation, a more modern look and feel, and a new tool kit for residents. The tool kit allows residents to report an issue or submit a request as well as several other features.

According to the press release “The website is designed to be extremely user friendly and will serve as the main resource for residents to obtain information,” said Glen Dale Mayor Janet Scott. “New features include online bill pay, fillable online forms, signing up for text alerts, a community calendar, and more.”

Not only is the city unveiling the new website, but the city’s logo received a much needed redesign as well. The logo which has not been updated in several decades has a new color scheme with ‘vibrant colors and projects an image of modern, progressive city that is on the rise’, said Scott.

“Glen Dale is a great place to visit, live, or open a business, with some of the friendliest and most welcoming people you’ll find anywhere,” Scott added. “And we want to spread that message far and wide.”

The new website can be found here at https://glendalewv.gov/.