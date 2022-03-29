A former Glen Dale police chief has died.

Norm Stenger of Glen Dale passed away Monday at the age of 73.

Stenger was the Glen Dale police chief for 29 years. and had 42 1/2 years in law enforcement.

He became the police chief in Glen Dale in May of 1985 and was a sergeant, lieutenant, and chief deputy for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

Stenger was a Bishop Donahue graduate and served in the U.S Army from May 1968 until May 1971. He received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star while serving in Vietnam.

Stenger also was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Glen Dale Volunteer Fire Department, and the St. Jude Church.

Service information will be made available at a later time.