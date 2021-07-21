Glen Dale resident wins WV Vaccine Lottery ‘Do It For Babydog’

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was in Wheeling to surprise a Glen Dale resident with an $80,000 truck.

Shannon Cook was presented the keys to her brand-new custom truck at Cabela’s at The Highlands on Wednesday.

Shannon said she was very shocked to win and was very overwhelmed.

This was the fifth week of the West Virginia Vaccine lottery ‘Do It For Babydog.’

Shannon also said that she didn’t apply for the WV vaccine lottery, that her husband signed her up.

If you want to sign up for the remaining vaccine lotteries, you can do so here