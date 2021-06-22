Music, food trucks and free swimming: Community celebration coming soon to Glen Dale

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s a celebration coming up in Marshall County that’s all about bringing the community back together again.



A Community Family Fun Night is happening this Friday, June 25, at Glen Dale City Park.

It’s shaping up to be an evening for all ages. There will be music by Pocket Change and Crazy Horse. Organizers suggest bringing a lawn chair to sit and relax.

If you’re hungry, you’ll be able to check out some food trucks.

For the kids, the pool will be open for free and fully staffed, so parents can take a break too if they’d like.

I thought it would be a great idea to host a free event for the community, for Marshall County, to come together and just celebrate being alive and free in the greatest country on Earth and just be together and be a community again. Zachary Allman, Marshall County Magistrate

It’s all sponsored by Magistrate Zachary Allman.

Proceeds benefit the local nonprofit Kathy’s House Foundation, which is helping those in need right here at home.

I’m always interested in helping charities that are truly interested in helping our community. Not across the country, but right here in Marshall County that need help, and that’s what Kathy’s House is. If you meet her family, Kathy’s family, they are putting all this effort in just to help people that they don’t know. Zachary Allman, Marshall County Magistrate

The evening begins with an opening ceremony at 6:00 p.m. with the National Anthem sung by Stevie Lynn and a flag presentation by the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard.

Allman said there will also be a few other surprises throughout the night.

Kathy’s House Foundation is also raffling off a PS5. Buy tickets for that at kathyshousewv.org.

Get updates about the event by clicking here.





