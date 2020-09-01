Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Brooke County moves into “Yellow Category” on WV County Alert Map
Black former franchisees sue McDonald’s for discrimination
Trump administration finalizes coal plant pollution rollback
Morgantown bars cited for not following COVID-19 guidelines
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Browns LB Mack doesn’t need surgery, expected back in 2020
Top Stories
West Virginia looks to improve under second-year coach Brown
New faces could be in lineup for Cubs, Pirates
Arcia’s pinch hit in 8th lifts Brewers over Pirates 6-5
No flag on the play after first week of high school football continues on under pandemic lights
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Contest Winners
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Gold And Blue Nation
WVU completes baseline testing as school year begins
WVU holds first full-squad scrimmage in a quiet Milan Puskar Stadium
Video
WVU expert discusses why COVID-19 kills more men than women
Video
Neal Brown forecasts more young players in the WVU lineup in 2020
Video
As campus life resumes at WVU, Brown encourages players to stay safe: “It’s a right to be on the football team”
More Gold And Blue Nation Headlines
WVU’s football players aim to be leaders in campus safety to get fans in stands: “start by wearing a mask”
Video
WVU football holds first full-squad practice Friday
WATCH: Coach Brown discusses WVU’s first full-squad scrimmage, reacts to eligibility relief
Video
WVU football’s “The Reel Neal” series gives inside look at the head coach
Big 12 releases week one television selections
WVU announces no spectators for home opener
Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update
Video
President Trump pushes for ‘patriotic education’ in schools
Video
Kanye West sues to be listed on West Virginia ballot
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports record number of COVID-19 cases; 8 reported COVID-19 deaths
Video
Verizon hiring nearly 1,000 work-from-home positions
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
Brooke County moves into “Yellow Category” on WV County Alert Map
Black former franchisees sue McDonald’s for discrimination
Trump administration finalizes coal plant pollution rollback
Morgantown bars cited for not following COVID-19 guidelines
President Trump pushes for ‘patriotic education’ in schools
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News