West Virginia wrestler Peyton Hall looks towards his coaching staff Monday in his match against Chattanooga. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

Twelve members of the West Virginia University wrestling team will represent the West Virginia Regional Training Center at the U23/U20 World Team Trials in Geneva, Ohio, from June 3-5.

The three-day tournament kicks off inside the Spire Institute on Friday, at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can stream all of the action live on FloWrestling as well as follow along with WVUwrestling on Twitter for live updates throughout the weekend.

“When we first got here, we didn’t have anybody competing in the summer, so it’s nice to have kids that want to compete in men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman, and hopefully, try to make world teams. I think that’s a really good sign that we have the right guys,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said. “I want to see them ultimately get on the stand and go from there.”

Senior Scott Joll (86kg-189lbs), redshirt juniors Walker Heard (74kg-163lbs) and Anthony Carman (86kg-189Ibs), juniors Brayden Roberts (70kg-154lbs), Peyton Hall (74kg-163lbs) and Dennis Robin (86kg-189lbs), redshirt sophomores Andrew Sharer (79kg-174lbs) and Austin Cooley (92kg-202lbs), sophomore Michael Dolan (65kg-143lbs) and redshirt freshmen Jace Schafer (57kg-125lbs), Davin Rhoads (61kg-134lbs) and Jordan Titus (65kg-143lbs) are set to compete in the U23 Men’s Freestyle.

Joll and Roberts will also participate in the U23 Greco-Roman (Joll:87kg-191lbs) and U20 Greco-Roman (Roberts:72kg-158lbs), respectively. Roberts earned a spot in the U20 World Team Trials bracket by placing in the top eight at the U20 Greco-Roman Open at the end of April in Las Vegas.

The winner of each weight class will represent the United States of America either in Pontevedra, Spain, for the U23 World Championships on Oct. 17-23 or Sofia, Bulgaria, for the U20 World Championships from Aug. 15-21.

Below are the dates and times of each round:

Friday, June 3

Session 1: Greco-Roman (10:00 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.)

U20 GR

Challenge Tournament – Preliminaries, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals & Consolations

U23 GR

Preliminaries, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals & Consolations

Session 2: Greco-Roman (4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

U20 GR

Challenge Tournament Consolations, All Medal Matches and FINAL WTT

[Best 2 out of 3 finals]

U23 GR

All Medal Matches, and Best 2 out of 3 Finals

Saturday, June 4

Session 1: Freestyle (9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

U20 FS

Challenge Tournament – Preliminaries, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals and Consolations

U23 (Men) FS

Preliminaries and Consolations

Session 2: Freestyle (4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

U20 FS

Challenge Tournament Consolations, All Medal Matches and FINAL WTT

[Best 2 out of 3 finals]

U23 (Men) FS

Preliminaries and Consolations

Sunday, June 5

Session 3: Freestyle (10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

U23 (Men) FS

Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Consolations, and All Medal Matches

[Best 2 out of 3 Finals]

