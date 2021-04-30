2021 football season tickets now on sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia fans are invited to join the climb with coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers for the 2021 football season. New season tickets are now on sale to fans who did not previously have season tickets in 2019.

WVU has an exciting, six-game home schedule slated for Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. For the first time since 2005, longtime rival Virginia Tech will come to Morgantown to play for the Black Diamond Trophy on Sept. 18. The Big 12 Conference portion of the schedule features matchups with Alamo Bowl champion Texas, Fiesta Bowl champion Iowa State, Cheez-It Bowl champion Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. The Mountaineers will face Long Island in the home opener on Sept. 11.

Season tickets are priced at $365. Certain seat locations may require a Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) annual fund gift. For a Milan Puskar Stadium seating chart, visit WVUsports.com. Fans who made new season ticket deposits will receive a ticket statement with their balance remaining to complete payment.

Tickets available are located in the Red, Orange, Gold and Green Zone sections. Tickets available in the Green Zone do not require a MAC Annual Fund gift. Seat locations in the Orange Zone require a $125 per seat MAC Annual Fund gift. Available Gold Zone seats require a $250 per seat MAC Annual Fund gift.

Red Zone seats require a $425 gift per seat MAC Annual Fund gift. For new season ticket orders in the Red Zone greater than five tickets per account, please refer to the MAC priority ticket limits chart by visiting WVUMAC.com.

New season ticket orders can be made online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office located in the Coliseum. Payment must be made by check, cash, VISA, MasterCard, Discover or American Express.

New season ticket holders can now signup for a new interest-free, monthly payment plan and enjoy the convenience of spreading out payments monthly through July. To begin a payment plan, call 1-800-WVU GAME. *Please note premium seating customers (Field Box seats, Touchdown Terrace, etc.) are not eligible for payment plans at this time.

New season ticket holders will select their seat locations now on the WVUGAME.com seat map and then have the opportunity to change seating locations through the Optional Seat Selection process in June, if they purchase by the Friday, May 7, priority deadline. Seat selection times will be based on MAC annual giving level and priority points within each level as of May 7, 2021. Priority to renew will be given to current season ticket holders.

Fans interested in Blue Zone, Field Box, Touchdown Terrace, other premium seating options and parking availability can contact the MAC at 1-800-433-2072.

Renewing season ticket holders can renew their tickets online at WVUGAME.com or by returning their priority renewal order form to the Mountaineer Ticket Office. The priority deadline to renew and make a MAC gift is Friday, May 7.