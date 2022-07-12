West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced the 2022-23 golf schedule.

“We are excited to reveal our schedule for the upcoming season, which includes great competition against some of the nation’s best teams and players,” coach Sean Covich said.

The Mountaineers will open the fall season at The Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Maple Plain, Minnesota, on Sept. 11-12.

On Oct. 17-19, West Virginia will travel to Texas to compete in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament at The Clubs at Houston Oaks. WVU will close out its fall season at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at the Isleworth Golf & Country Club in Windermere, Florida, co-hosted by WVU and UCF from Oct. 23-25.

“Co-hosting with UCF at Isleworth is always a highlight of the fall, as is playing in the Gopher Invitational to start the season,” Covich said. “The Big 12 Conference Match Play Tournament is one of the most unique formats we play all season.”

The 2023 spring season begins at the Arizona Intercollegiate at the Tucson Country Club on Jan. 23-24. The Mountaineers will compete as individuals at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate at the Georgia Southern Golf Course in Statesboro, Georgia, from Feb. 5-6.

The team portion of the schedule will resume at the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, played at Mark Bostick Golf Course on Feb. 11-12.

For the first time, the Mountaineers will head to Dorado, Puerto Rico, to compete in the Dorado Beach Collegiate at TPC Dorado Beach from Feb. 26-28.

The Mountaineers will play two tournaments in March – The Schenkel Invitational at Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro, Georgia, from March 17-19 and The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Charleston, South Carolina, on March 26-28.

The final regular season competition will take place on April 17-18 with the annual Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

The Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship will take place on April 24-26 at the Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The 2023 NCAA Regionals will be hosted at various sites from May 15-17 with teams advancing to the 2023 NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 26-31.

“The spring we have added a few new dates in Arizona and Puerto Rico, as well as familiar stops at Florida, Charleston and Georgia Southern,” Covich said. “We will finish the regular season at home hosting at Pete Dye Golf Club, which should give us some momentum heading into the Big 12 Championship and postseason play. Overall, this schedule will provide us an opportunity to play some great golf courses against some of the strongest fields in collegiate golf.”