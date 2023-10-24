MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The promotional schedule for the 2023-24 West Virginia University women’s basketball home schedule was announced by the WVU Athletics Marketing Department on Tuesday.

SEASON-LONG PROMOTIONS:

Hometown Hero: Each game one Hometown Hero will be honored during a game for their service to the community. To nominate a Hometown Hero fill out the form here.

Tee’s for 3’s: Following every Mountaineer 3-pointer this season, t-shirts courtesy of the Mountaineer Maniacs will be tossed into the crowd.

SINGLE-GAME PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, Nov. 7th vs. Loyola Maryland – 50th ANNIVERSARY KICKOFF

Join the Mountaineers as they honor the classes ’73 to ‘89 and all their accomplishments as part of the 50th Anniversary of WVU Women’s Basketball. Fans in attendance will receive a 50th Anniversary Commemorative giveaway.

Sunday, Nov. 19th vs. Youngstown State – HOOPS FOR THE TROOPS

Join the Women’s Basketball team as we honor Veteran and military personnel in a celebration of Veteran’s Day. The first 300 fans in attendance will receive a Camo Slap Koozie presented by Coca-Cola.

Saturday, Dec. 2nd vs. St. Bonaventure – HOLIDAY HOOPS W/ THE MOUNTAINEERS –

Celebrate the Holiday season with the Mountaineers Women’s Basketball Team. Fans in attendance will be able to take part in lots of holiday activities such as a Teddy Bear Toss at halftime and take pictures with Santa Claus and Musket! The game will also feature a WVU Christmas Ornament giveaway for the first 500 fans!

Monday, Dec. 4th vs. Penn State – MONDAY NIGHT MANIA(CS)

Come out to this Monday night match up as the Mountaineers take on Penn State. The Maniacs will be in attendance with a special giveaway for all WVU students with a valid student ID.

Sunday, Dec. 10th vs. Delaware State – 50th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION ’90-‘14

Join the Mountaineers as they honor the classes ’90 to ‘14 and all their accomplishments as part of the 50th Anniversary of WVU Women’s Basketball. Fans in attendance will receive a 50th Anniversary Commemorative giveaway.

Monday, Dec. 18th vs. Wright State – EDUCATION DAY GAME

An exciting day of education and basketball returns as each student who attends will be able to experience a collegiate basketball game free of charge and receive an educational workbook filled with questions, games and more! Additionally, we will be running educational-based promotions throughout the game. School registration is required. For more information, contact corie.apodaca@mail.wvu.edu

Thursday, Dec. 21st vs. Niagara – MID-DAY MATINEE WITH THE MOUNTAINEERS and DOLLAR DAY

Come out to this mid-day match-up before the new year for just one dollar. Tickets and select concessions available for just $1 each for the only time this season!

Wednesday, Jan. 3rd vs. Cincinnati – FAMILY AND YOUTH DAY

Bring out the entire family and save! Purchase a Family Day ticket package of 4 tickets and a $10 concession voucher for only $25! Got a team of 10 or more? Bring them and save on tickets! The first 500 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive fan banner.

Saturday, Jan. 3rd vs. Texas –SCOUTS DAY (TRUE BLUE)

All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear Blue for the annual TRUE BLUE game! Local Scouts are invited to join us in this year’s scout day! All participants will receive a 2023-24 Scout Day badge. For more information, contact jakob.gragg@mail.wvu.edu

Wednesday, Jan. 17th vs. Houston – SNEAKERHEAD NIGHT

Come out to this weeknight Big-12 match-up for Sneakerhead Night. Wear your best sneakers and swag and enter to win prizes throughout the night. You could even win a pair of WVU color Nike Dunk Lows or basketball shoes.

Saturday, January 27th vs. Iowa State- 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION ’14 TO PRESENT AND GOLD RUSH

Join the Mountaineers as they honor the classes of ’14 to present and all their accomplishments as part of the 50th Anniversary of WVU Women’s Basketball. All fans in attendance will receive a Gold Commemorative 50th Anniversary rally towel. Additionally, all fans are encouraged to wear GOLD for the annual Gold Rush game vs. Iowa State.

Tuesday, January 30th vs. UCF – “I BELONG” DIVERSITY & INCLUSION GAME

WVU hosts its annual “I Belong” game to celebrate diversity and inclusion on Tuesday, January 30th, against UCF. The first 200 fans in attendance will receive an “I Belong” t-shirt. It’s also Faculty/Staff Appreciation night and all WVU employees will be granted free admission with a valid employee ID.

Tuesday, February 6th vs. Texas Tech – NATIONAL GIRLS & WOMEN IN SPORTS DAY, BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

Join the Mountaineers as they celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a pregame clinic on the concourse from other WVU Women’s sports teams. The Mountaineers will also be honoring Black History Month with NPAC Night. At halftime, the Mountaineers will recognize all NPAC fraternities and sororities for their work on campus.

Saturday, February 17th vs Oklahoma – PINK GAME

The annual Pink Game, presented by the WVU Cancer Institute, will be on Saturday, Feb. 17 against Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Fans are encouraged to wear PINK in support of the fight against breast cancer.

Saturday, February 24th vs. Baylor – 50TH ANNIVERSARY END OF YEAR CELEBRATION AND ALUMNI WELCOME BACK

Join the Mountaineers as they celebrate all 50 years of WVU women’s basketball. All former team members will be invited back to Morgantown and will be recognized during halftime. Fans in attendance will receive a 50th Anniversary Commemorative giveaway.

Saturday, March 2nd vs TCU: SENIOR DAY

Join us as we honor the 2024 senior class with a pregame ceremony!

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 90 minutes prior to tipoff on game days.

Single-game tickets are $10 each for reserved seats, $8 each for general admission (GA) and $5 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance at WVUGAME.com. At the WVU Coliseum ticket window, tickets will be $12 for all reserved seats, $10 for adult GA, $5 for youth and seniors GA and $5 for groups GA. The discounted online pricing will be available until tipoff of the game.