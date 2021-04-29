A look at where WVU’s Stills and Fields sit ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft

West Virginia had two representatives selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and safety Kenny Robinson. They went back-to-back as Robinson was selected by the Carolina Panthers at No. 152 while McKivitz was taken by the San Francisco 49ers with the next pick.

This weekend, another Mountaineer duo looks to keep the trend going and hear their name called in the 2021 draft — defensive lineman Darius Stills and linebacker Tony Fields. Both players earned conference player of the year honors, participated in Pro Day, and received an invite to the 2020 NFL Combine before the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

We just wanted to say… 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗸 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨!#NFLDraft | #TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/Q4d4RC3JRJ — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) April 29, 2021

Darius Stills

The Fairmont native and consensus All-American left his mark on the program over the past four years. In 43 career games in Gold and Blue, he amassed 85 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and one interception. Most of that production came over his final two seasons with the program.

He burst on the scene on a junior, tallying 47 tackles, including 28 solo stops, 14.5 TFLs, 7 sacks, two passes defended, one forced fumble and blocked a field goal. It’s likely Charlie Brewer will not forget Halloween 2019 as it was the night the Stills Brothers came to Waco and chased him around the backfield. Darius sacked Brewer three times that day. Afterwards, head coach at the time Matt Rhule had high praise for No. 56, calling him “one of the best players we’ve ever played against”.

In 2020, Stills contributed 25 tackles, 7.5 TFLS, 3.5 sacks and snagged his first career inception. It’s just something about the Baylor Bears that makes Stills go off. That was the team that got his best performance last season as he had 3.5 TFLs and sacked Brewer 2.5 times. His senior campaign earned him the title of the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Draft Week 🤩 — Darius Stills (@DariusStills56) April 26, 2021

Here’s a look at where Stills sits in the latest mock drafts:

NFL.com — No. 212, Houston Texans

CBS Sports – No. 198, Los Angeles Chargers

Pro Football Focus – No. 242, New England Patriots

According to Mel Kiper Jr., Stills ranks No. 16 on his top DT prospects while Todd McShay has him as No. 19 in that category.

Tony Fields

In his lone season with the program, Fields wreaked havoc from the minute he first donned the Gold and Blue. He started at mike linebacker in all 9 of his appearances, racking up a team-high 88 tackles, 4 TFLs, one sack, an interception and four QB hurries. That earned him the title of the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Year and a spot in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in January 2021.

Fields tallied 10 or more tackles in five games, including 15 against Kansas State and 14 vs. TCU. He finished No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 27 nationally in tackles per game with 9.8. He also ranked No. 16 in the league with 34 solo stops.

"I feel comfortable with the mental aspect.. I feel like my speed is what's going to help out at the end of the day get me past the little small things I don't have right away"#WVU LB @T_Fields1 on going to the NFL #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/m2888eyz09 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 15, 2021

Here’s a look at where Fields sits in the latest mock drafts:



CBS Sports – No. 175, Buffalo Bills

Sporting News – No. 127, Indianapolis Colts

NFL.com and Pro Football Focus have him going undrafted.

Mel Kiper Jr. has Fields at No. 9 on his top ILB prospects. Todd McShay ranks him No. 16 in that category.

Four other Mountaineers to keep an eye on as they could sign deals this weekend: wide receiver T.J. Simmons, offensive linemen Chase Behrndt and Mike Brown, and long snapper Kyle Poland.