A look behind the scenes of Big 12 Media Days

Gold and Blue Nation

Big 12 Football Media Days is in the books, which means the college football season is officially upon us. This is the third year the event was held at AT&T Stadium and it welcomed everyone back in person after being conducted virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic. Head coach Neal Brown along with seniors Leddie Brown and Dante Stills represented the Mountaineers on day one of the event.

Gold and Blue Nation’s Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell were there in Arlington and provided a behind-the-scenes look at what’s it’s like to cover the event. From exclusive interviews to taste testing the finest food Jerry World had to offer and all the fun in between, they take us along for the ride!

