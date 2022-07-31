MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU football players reported to campus on Sunday and fall camp officially kicks off on Monday.
Neal Brown will give his thoughts following the opening day of practice. His press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The start of camp will also mark one month until the start of the 2022 season. The Backyard Brawl is set for Sept. 1 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
As practice for the upcoming season is less than 24 hours away, here’s a refresher of some of the top stories of the summer leading up to fall camp:
- Full Roster Review – the now four-way competition for WVU’s starting quarterback with JT Daniels in the mix will take center stage over the next few weeks. Position battles in the secondary will also be at the forefront. Head coach Neal Brown said he and his staff would ideally like to have all starting spots solidified by the second week.
- Brown outlined what he and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell will be looking for when deciding QB1.
- Speaking of quarterbacks, that position has garnered the most attention this offseason, but it’s the other side of the ball that has given Brown “high hopes.” The head coach believes the 2022 defense has an opportunity to be “the best we’ve fielded so far.”
- Defensive back Charles Woods did not disappoint in his first season as a Mountaineer. Now, he’s the top returner in the WVU secondary. After his success in 2021, Woods, an All-Big 12 Preseason Team selection, knows he has to work “harder than ever” this upcoming season.
- The Backyard Brawl was renewed for another four-game series in April. The current series runs from 2022-2025 and will pick back up from 2029-2032. Brown said it is a game he would be in favor of playing year and he wants to see the rivalry become an annual fixture of the schedule.
- West Virginia is believed to have one of the hardest schedules among Big 12 teams this year. It was picked to finish 8th in the conference’s preseason poll. Four Mountaineers also earned a spot on the preseason team.
- Zach Frazier continues to rack up the preseason honors. He earned a pair of preseason All-America nods and a spot on a handful of watch lists, including for the Rimington Trophy. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football.
- West Virginia transfer quarterback JT Daniels has landed on the preseason watch list for one of college football’s top single-season individual awards. He is one of 52 players who have been named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s 2022 Player of the Year Preseason Watch List. He was also named to the Maxwell Award Watch List.
- West Virginia’s Casey Legg has been named to the 2022 Lou Groza Award preseason watch list. The award is presented annually to the nation’s best placekicker in college football. He was a semifinalist for the award last season.
- Dante Stills and Charles Woods landed on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.
- For the second time in as many seasons, Mike O’Laughlin appears on the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award. The trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding tight end in college football. O’Laughlin is one of 54 tight ends to appear on the preseason watch list.
- Eight West Virginia University football players have been named to be annual East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list. The East-West Shrine Bowl is one of the top post-season games for draft-eligible college football players to play in during the build-up to the NFL Draft.
- Fan day is set for August 13. Mountaineer Nation will have the opportunity to get autographs from the 2022 WVU football team and coaches. Fans are invited to stay afterward to watch the Mountaineers practice.
- Tickets for the home matchup with Oklahoma will go on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office on Monday, Aug. 1, at 9 a.m. The game against the Sooners was previously only available through the purchase of a mini package.