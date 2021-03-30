Ace Jackson Wolf joins the season premiere of the WVU Coaches Show

The season premiere of The WVU Coaches Show is set to air this weekend across local Nexstar stations across West Virginia and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell bring you the latest on all things WVU sports, including exclusive interviews with WVU baseball’s senior pitcher Jackson Wolf, WVU swimming and diving head coach Vic Riggs and WVU women’s soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They look back at an exciting weekend at Monongalia County Ballpark as WVU opened up conference play with a 2-1 series win over Kansas. They will also look back at the top 10 win for WVU women’s soccer over Duke this past weekend and recap WVU men’s soccer contest against Western Michigan. Spring football is officially underway, in the University City. Nick and Anjelica will give details on Neal Brown and companies spring outing and details on the upcoming annual Gold-Blue Spring Game.

WVU baseball senior pitcher Jackson Wolf joins the show to discuss the season so far for the Mountaineers and the 2-1 series win over the Jayhawks, plus WVU swimming and diving head coach Vic Riggs hops on to talk the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner.

WVU women’s soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is coming off a top-10 victory over No. 5 Duke. We’ll break down that win and preview the Mountaineers’ next matchup with Virginia on Saturday and get the keys to a win over the Cavaliers in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the game.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you a breakdown of some of the action for WVU Baseball against Kansas in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The WVU Coaches Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 30-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.