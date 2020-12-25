Addae announces he will return to WVU

West Virginia’s second-leading tackler will be back for another season in Gold and Blue. Redshirt senior safety Alonzo Addae announced on Christmas Eve that he will use his extra year of eligibility and return for the 2021 season.

“Ever since I was young, I remember playing video games and creating myself in a Mountaineer uniform, hoping one day I’d be able to put on a #4 WVU jersey,” Addae said on Twitter.

In his first appearance as a Mountaineer, he burst onto the scene with seven tackles and one interception. Through nine games, he has 61 total tackles, a pair of picks and five pass breakups.

He ended his post by saying “Mountaineer Nation, we have unfinished business.”

He will join West Virginia in the postseason as it faces Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31.