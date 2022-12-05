The accolades just keep coming for Alek Manoah.

The former Mountaineer made WVU baseball history this season, earned his first MLB All-Star appearance, was a finalist for the AL Cy Young Award, and was selected as a member of the first team All-MLB team Monday.

Manoah posted impressive numbers all season long as he emerged as an ace for the Toronto Blue Jays.

In just his second year in the big leagues, Manoah pitched to a 16-7 record, a 2.24 ERA, and recorded 180 strikeouts in 196.2 innings of work. He also played to a 5.9 WAR (wins above replacement) according to FanGraphs.

Manoah is the first WVU alum to ever pitch in the MLB All-Star Game. He is also the first former Mountaineer to be a finalist for one of the league’s Cy Young Awards.

The big right-hander is one of five starting pitchers across Major League Baseball who earned a spot on the first team All-MLB list. Four of those starters, including Manoah, came from the American League.

Manoah, still playing on his rookie contract, earned $730,000 – or $45,625 per win – this season. He is not yet eligible for arbitration. However, according to Spotrac, Manoah currently has a calculated market value of $15.2M per year.

What does that mean? It means if he keeps pitching the way he did in 2022, Manoah will have a big pay day in his future.