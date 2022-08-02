West Virginia's second-ever MLB All-Star looks to make ASG mic'd up moment into an active trademark in the United States

Former WVU ace Alek Manoah became a baseball sensation while he was mic’d up at the MLB All-Star game last month.

Not only did the FOX broadcast show him calling Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, and current baseball broadcaster/analyst, John Smoltz “sexy” after Smoltz told him what pitch to throw, but it also showed Manoah exclaiming “Three punches!” as he strutted off the mound following his inning-ending strikeout.

Manoah has taken those two words and is attempting to become the owner of the saying.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Offices’ website, Manoah filed a trademark on “3 Punchies” on July 25 – just six days following his first MLB All-Star Game appearance.

The news was first reported by Josh Gerben, who is a trademark attorney in Washington, D.C.

The trademark is live and has been accepted by the Office, according to the website. However, the trademark filing has not yet been assigned to an examiner, who will evaluate the filing and determine whether or not the phrase can be fully trademarked in the U.S.

Manoah’s filing covers the phase “3 Punchies” and its intent to be used on athletic apparel (shirts, pants, footwear, and hats), as well as gloves, socks, and underwear. The trademark filing also covers clothing for adults, children, men, and women.

According to the USPTO website, the trademark application will be assigned to an examining attorney approximately six months after the filing date.

Manoah is 11-5 with a 2.43 ERA through 20 starts this season. He became the first former Mountaineer to ever appear in the Midsummer Classic when he pitched for the American League on July 19 in Dodger Stadium.

The former Mountaineer suffered a right elbow contusion on July 29, after taking a batted comebacker off his pitching elbow. He was listed as day-to-day following the injury and is in line to make his next scheduled start on Thursday, August 4 against the Minnesota Twins.