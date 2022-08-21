Manoah becomes most prolific strikeout thrower among WVU alums in a single season in MLB history

It has been a record-setting season for former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah.

He has accomplished multiple firsts, and has not only set Blue Jays franchise records, but has set a few “Former Mountaineers in the pros” records, as well.

Manoah did it again on Sunday.

The big right-hander needed four strikeouts to set the mark for most strikeouts on the mound in a single Major League Baseball season by a former Mountaineer.

He doubled that total, smashing the record.

Manoah picked up eight strikeouts in his start on Sunday against the New York Yankees.

Manoah struck out a pair of would-be hitters in the first and third innings to set the mark. He then finished off his six-inning performance with two more punchouts in the sixth inning.

The former Mountaineer now has 139 strikeouts on the season. That total is four more than the previous record, which was set by Baltimore’s John Means in 2021.

It’s also worth noting there is still more than a full month remaining in the MLB’s regular season.

Manoah set a single-season career-high in strikeouts last time out.

In total, Manoah gave up just one earned run on four hits while striking out eight and walking two. He left the game with the Blue Jays and Yankees locked in a 2-2 tie, meaning he was handed a no-decision.