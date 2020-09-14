Alonzo Addae makes “play of the game” in his WVU debut

There was a lot to like about WVU’s performance in its season-opening victory over Eastern Kentucky, but there was one play in particular that stood out to the team’s head coach.

“Alonzo Addae made the play of the game with the interception,” Coach Brown said. “It was an incredible play right in front of me.”

It happened in the second quarter in a 3rd and 16 situation for EKU, and Addae just came out of nowhere — the redshirt senior cornerback came flying in front of the intended receiver and snagged his first pick as a Mountaineer.

ALONZO ADDAE!!! WHERE DID U EVEN COME FROM?! — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) September 12, 2020

“I knew I had the pick. Just really trusting my keys, trusting what the coaches have taught me and just playing ball. See ball, get ball,” Addae said of the play. “Thankfully my teammates had a great rush on the quarterback. They made him throw the ball and I went and got it.”

The play also didn’t go unnoticed by the college football experts. It earned the No. 4 on ESPN’s top-10 plays from Saturday’s action.

In his first game in the Old Gold and Blue, Addae also had another play to remember. Early in the first quarter, EKU ran back a kick-off for a score, but offsetting penalties led to a re-kick.

Addae made sure the same result wasn’t going to happen again and delivered a hit that stopped Davion Ross right in his tracks.

“Both were great plays. I can’t really choose one right now,” Addae laughed when asked to pick his favorite play from his WVU debut.

Along with the interception, he finished second on the team in total tackles with 7 and had a pass breakup.

Addae transferred to West Virginia from New Hampshire in the summer 2019 and had to sit out last season due to NCAA transfer eligibility requirements. His first appearance as a Mountaineer was highly anticipated, but Addae said it was worth the wait.

“It was definitely difficult, but at the same time, I trusted in the process. The coaches put me in a situation where I was here and just continuously growing my skills. Today I just let my emotions run,” Addae said after the 56-10 win on Saturday.

“Just to go out there and suit up in a Mountaineer uniform, I’m thankful.”