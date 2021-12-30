Analyst: Flexibility key for WVU hoops as COVID-19 cases rise throughout NCAA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Both basketball programs at West Virginia have been impacted by schedule changes due to COVID-19 in recent days.

Mike Carey and the WVU women’s basketball team were scheduled to host Maryland Eastern Shore on Wednesday, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Hawks’ program.

Meanwhile, Bob Huggins and the Mountaineer men’s team were preparing for a two-game road trip to Texas when the team was notified that TCU wouldn’t be able to play Monday. That game was postponed, and will likely be rescheduled.

On an upcoming episode of The Bob Huggins Show, WVU Sports Hall of Famer and basketball analyst Warren Baker explains that “flexibility” will be crucial for West Virginia — as well as other teams through the country — as the widespread surge of virus cases continues.

“I really don’t know how you do it. I think the biggest thing that you have to deal with is flexibility,” Baker said as part of his exclusive segment for The Bob Huggins Show. “Be ready to change, and the coaches will do a good job of that. It’s going to be interesting.”

Teams across the country were forced to deal with abrupt schedule changes last year, including WVU hoops. Its final five regular season games were impacted.

“Everybody from the last couple of years, you know, have had to deal with this off and on,” Baker said. “It just seems like this year it is more and more prevalent, and there may be a lot more adjustments that need to be made.”

Baker noted that he counted more than 30 games that have already been postponed or canceled. Two of those instances directly affected scheduling for West Virginia programs.

WVU is working with the Big 12 Conference to find a new date for Huggins and company to take on the Horned Frogs.

The Mountaineers are still headed to Texas to take on Chris Beard and the No. 17-ranked Longhorns on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for noon ET and can be seen on ESPNU and WatchESPN.

You can see more of our exclusive conversation with Warren Baker this weekend during The Bob Huggins Show, which airs on Nexstar stations throughout West Virginia and Maryland, as well as on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. Check your local listings for more details.