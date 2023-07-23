MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In two days, Best Virginia begins its quest for the $1 million grand prize in The Basketall Tournament. This marks the third year the squad will be hosting a TBT regional. This go round, it will take place in Wheeling after two years in Charleston.

This year’s roster is made up of 12 players and is a mix of veterans an newcomers. WVU players from 2007-2023 make up bulk of Best Virginia’s roster but there are four players on the squad who did not suit up for the Mountaineers at any point of the college career. All but five players have TBT experience.

Here’s a look at Best Virginia’s 2023 roster:

Guards

Erik Stevenson – Stevenson spent the last few weeks playing for the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas. In six NBA Summer League and California Classic Summer League games, he averaged 7.83 points, 2.83 rebounds, and 2.17 assists per contest. He also shot an even 30 percent (9-30) from three-point range. In his lone season at WVU, Stevenson averaged 15.5 points per game this season to go along with averages of 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 44% from the field, and 49.2% from three-point range.

Kedrian Johnson – He is also fresh off his WVU career and will be heading across the pond to start as a pro after TBT wraps up. Johnson played in 91 games over the span of three seasons in Morgantown and averaged 11.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists during his fifth year of eligibility. He wrapped up his time at West Virginia with a career-high 27 points against Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sean McNeil -McNeil played three seasons at WVU before transferring to Ohio St. to finish his college career. With the Buckeyes, he averaged 9.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He was the second-leading scorer for the Mountaineers during the 2021-2022 season, averaging 12.2 points per game. He was a 41.4 percent shooter from the floor and shot 36.8 percent from three-point range in his final season at WVU.

Jamel Morris – Morris is the latest addition to the roster, deciding to make his return just days ago. The Fairmont St. grad has been a staple in the Best Virginia lineup over the past few years. This will mark his fifth overall TBT appearance and third straight with Best Virginia. Last summer, the 6-foot-4-inch shooting guard reached double-figure scoring in all but one TBT showing, including a high of 15 points in the second round.

Teyvon Myers – Best Virginia’s energy guy is back with the team for the third straight summer. Myers was a part of the “Press Virginia” teams, contributing to the Mountaineers Sweet-16 run in 2017. This past season, he averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for FC Porto in the Portuguese league. He’s also played in Sweden, France, Hungary and Germany.

Chase Harler – Harler played all four years of his college career in Morgantown and is making his second TBT appearance. He played with Best Virginia in 2021. Harler’s best season at WVU came in 2018-2019 when he made 16 starts, averaging 5.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. Since graduating from WVU, he has made professional stops in Lithuania, Sweden and Hungary. He averaged 10.5 points per game while playing in Sweden last year, and now he was most recently affiliated with PVSK Veolia in Hungary.

Alex Gross – Gross is also fresh off his college career. He played at Morehead State last season after transferring from Olivet Nazarene. In his lone season with the Eagles, he averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. The big man was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on the All-OVC Team.

Forwards

Kevin Jones – KJ was Best Virginia’s leading scorer last summer. This will be the fourth TBT stint for the 6-foot-8 power forward. The WVU Sports Hall of Famer played in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2012-13 season and was a G-League All-Star in 2014. His pro career has taken him to places like the Philippines, France, Serbia, Russia, Spain, and most recently Japan.

John Flowers – The Best Virginia GM posted a personal TBT career best with an average of 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 block per game last summer. During his time at WvU (2007-11), he helped the Mountaineers claim the Big East Championship and reach the NCAA Final Four in 2010. Flowers has played professionally in Japan, France, Germany, Argentina, Venezuela, Mexico, and most recently Uruguay.

Nathan Adrian – The Morgantown native most recently played for Best Virginia in 2021 after missing last summer due to an injury. He averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds during his four-year career at WVU and played on two Sweet 16 teams. Adrian has played in France, Ukraine, and most recently Italy.

Nathan Flowers – He may not have played at WVU but as John’s brother, he surely knows a thing or two about Mountaineer basketball. He most recently played at Oklahoma City, but before transferring, he averaged 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds a game for Montevallo.

Quincy Ford – This marks his first stint with Best Virginia but Ford does have TBT experience as he played for Florida TNT in 2022. He started 118 out of 130 career games over five years at Northeastern University where he averaged 12.4 PPG, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Ford most recently played for Alba Fehevar in Hungary and averaged 11 points and 7 rebounds. He’s also played in Belgium, Germany, France and Greece.

Best Virginia will begin TBT action against DuBois Dream (Western PA) in the first round on July 25 at 7 p.m. ET at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. If they advance to the second round, they are set up for a rivalry clash as they will face the winner of Herd That (Marshall) vs. Zoo Crew (Pitt).