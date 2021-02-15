AP poll roundup: WVU hoops jumps to No. 13

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU hoops has moved up one spot this week in the AP Top 25.

After a 1-1 week that included an upset at Texas Tech and a double-overtime loss to Oklahoma, the Mountaineers check in at No. 13 in the latest ranking.

Despite its COVID-related hiatus, unbeaten Baylor remains in the No. 2 spot for another week, trailing top-ranked Gonzaga. The only other Big 12 club in the top 10 is Oklahoma, which climbed to No. 9 after its one-point win at the Coliseum.

Texas is No. 12, Texas Tech is No. 15, down eight spots from last week, and Kansas is back in the ranking at No. 23 after falling out of the top 25 for the first time since 2009.

After one week in the poll, Oklahoma State is once again unranked, though it missed the cut by just four points.