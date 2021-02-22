AP poll roundup: WVU hoops returns to top 10

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers are back in the top 10 in the AP poll.

WVU hoops checks in at No. 10 this week in the latest poll, joining No. 2 Baylor and No. 7 Oklahoma in the top tier.

Other Big 12 teams in the poll include No. 14 Texas, No. 17 Kansas and No. 18 Texas Tech. The Jayhawks enjoyed the most significant movement of that bunch, climbing six spots from No. 23 and leapfrogging the Red Raiders.

Oklahoma State is unranked again this week, but the Cowboys once again were the first team left out of the poll after earning 92 points.

Unbeaten Gonzaga maintains its vice grip on the top spot.

West Virginia (15-6, 8-4) continues a three-game Texas road trip Tuesday at TCU.