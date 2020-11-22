Bake’s Take: Consistency is key for WVU hoops in new season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wednesday’s game in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic will mark the start of a new season for WVU men’s basketball.

With the start of a new season may come more uncertainty.

The field for the Crossover Classic has changed multiple times over the last few weeks, even to the point of impacting WVU: Texas A&M, its original opponent, dropped out and was replaced by Northern Iowa.

WVU also announced last week that its home opener against Youngstown State, originally scheduled for Dec. 2, has been postponed. Former Mountaineer assistant Jerrod Calhoun and his Penguins have paused their team activities due to COVID-19 concerns.

As the Mountaineers try to compete in a new season amid the pandemic, more abrupt changes are likely to pop up. That’s why analyst Warren Baker thinks consistency will become the key to success for WVU.

He also thinks they have the right type of guide to navigate this situation: head coach Bob Huggins, one of the winningest Division I men’s basketball coaches in history.

“You hear the players talking about being safe and everything, so I think all of that will work out, and they’ve got a great leader,” Baker said on the Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Preseason Special. “Bob Huggins has been down the road — not through this, but he’s seen a lot of things — so if there’s one guy that can keep his troops together, it’ll be Huggs.”

Consistency occasionally evaded the Mountaineers last season. They endured a slump of six losses in seven Big 12 games in February, and they won just two of their nine conference road games. But, they also bested two top-five opponents: No. 2 Ohio State in December and No. 4 Baylor in the regular season finale in March.

Watch this exclusive analysis segment with Warren Baker at the top of this page. An archive of the Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Preseason Special can also be found here.