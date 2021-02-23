Baseball ranking roundup: WVU baseball stays in D1Baseball.com Top 25

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team checks in at No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, as well as No. 27 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Top 30 Poll, the two organizations announced on Tuesday.

Following its season-opening series split at Georgia State from Feb. 19-21, in Atlanta, Georgia, WVU (2-2) slides down nine spots in D1Baseball’s poll, while the NBWA dropped the Mountaineers six spots. Additionally, West Virginia continues to rank No. 22 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which was last released on Feb. 4.

In the D1Baseball poll, West Virginia is one of five Big 12 schools ranked this week, joining No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 14 TCU, No. 14 Texas and No. 20 Oklahoma State. All five squads also are ranked in the new NCBWA poll, featuring the Red Raiders at No. 13, Horned Frogs at No. 14, Cowboys at No. 20 and Longhorns at No. 21.

Of note, Ole Miss ranks No. 1 in both polls this week.

WVU opened the 2021 campaign with a 5-3, 10-inning victory over Georgia State on Feb. 19, at the GSU Baseball Complex, thanks in large part to redshirt junior catcher/outfielder Vince Ippoliti’s two-run home run in the top of the 10th. Junior right-handed pitcher Madison Jeffrey capped the Opening Day triumph on the mound, earning the win, while registering three strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched. West Virginia dropped both games in Feb. 20’s doubleheader against the Panthers, 7-6 in 10 innings and 20-4, before winning the series finale, 3-2, on Feb. 21. Freshman left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton earned the win on the mound for WVU in his collegiate debut after pitching three scoreless innings, while allowing just one hit and tossing a pair of strikeouts. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jake Watters tallied his first career save in the win.

Up next, the Mountaineers continue their seven-game road trip to begin the season by playing in the CCU Baseball Tournament, from Feb. 26-28, at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. WVU is slated to take on Kennesaw State on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET, before battling event host Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 3 p.m. West Virginia closes out the weekend with a matchup against Bryant on Sunday at 11 a.m.