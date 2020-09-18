Battle 4 Atlantis cancelled; will not be relocated to South Dakota

West Virginia’s preseason trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament has been canceled and not relocated to South Dakota, the resort announced on Twitter.
Previous reports indicated that the tournament would be relocating to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but those were directly refuted by the resort. The event will return in 2021 at its normal venue.
West Virginia was slated to participate in the 2020 Battle 4 Atlantis along with Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, Creighton, and Wichita State.