Battle 4 Atlantis cancelled; will not be relocated to South Dakota

West Virginia’s preseason trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament has been canceled and not relocated to South Dakota, the resort announced on Twitter.

Previous reports indicated that the tournament would be relocating to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but those were directly refuted by the resort. The event will return in 2021 at its normal venue.

#Battle4Atlantis is cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. We have not relocated the event to Sioux Falls, SD. Any reported mentions of this are incorrect. Atlantis and Battle 4 Atlantis is not affiliated with the upcoming events scheduled to take place in SD. — AtlantisBahamas (@atlantisbahamas) September 18, 2020

West Virginia was slated to participate in the 2020 Battle 4 Atlantis along with Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, Creighton, and Wichita State.