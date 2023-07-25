WHEELING, W.Va. – From the moment DuBois Dream slammed a dunk home for the first two points of Tuesday’s TBT game, it was apparent that fans were in store for a shootout.

No. 1 Best Virginia and No. 8 DuBois Dream traded punches all game, but the top-seeded squad led by West Virginia alumni secured the first-round win 70-68 on Tuesday night at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.

With Best Virginia losing 68-67 in the Elam Ending portion of Tuesday night’s affair, both teams traded fruitless possessions in the race to 70 points. Best Virginia made two consecutive stops while trailing, and with the crowd on its feet, Erik Stevenson rose above a defender to nail the game-winning three-pointer.

WesBanco erupted, almost as if the game was being played at WVU Coliseum.

“It didn’t feel exactly like the Coliseum,” Stevenson said. “But it felt almost close to it for sure. It gave me goosebumps.”

Stevenson provided a stellar performance (16 points – 11 rebounds) in his first TBT, but Best Virginia was led by veteran Kevin Jones in his fourth appearance in The Basketball Tournament. Jones finished the game with 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting with 12 rebounds and four blocks.

“I just want to have fun,” Jones said. “The whole process is pretty good. We started practicing last week. We haven’t even practiced together a full week. Just getting to know these guys, and being one of the older guys on the team, doing this for my fourth time, I just want to have fun. The results, obviously they matter, and winning the money, but being around these guys, man, that’s the best part about it.”

Jones and teammate John Flowers have both indicated that this summer could be their last tournament with Best Virginia.

“We gotta stop this retirement talk,” Best Virginia coach James Long said. “Twenty-two (points) and 12 (rebounds), he’s aging like fine wine.”

While Best Virginia carried leads at halftime and the end of the third quarter, both teams swapped lead-changes nine total times.

In order to establish the Elam Ending, the final target score is the point total of the team that is leading at the first stoppage under 4:00 in the fourth quarter, plus eight points. With just under four minutes remaining, Best Virginia called a timeout when leading 63-62.

During the timeout, officials determined that a previous Best Virginia three-pointer should have been deemed two points instead, and the officials reset the score at 62-62, with a target score of 70 points. Had the target been 71 instead of 70, the game could have went another direction.

Best Virginia will face the winner of the matchup between Herd That (Marshall alumni) and Zoo Crew (Pitt alumni) on Thursday evening. Best Virginia defeated Herd That in TBT 2022 89-79 in the second round of the West Virginia Regional.